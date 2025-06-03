Elbert County man sentenced to 25 years for DUI crash in Parker that injured 3 people, including child

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — An Elbert County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a DUI crash in Parker last year that injured three people, including a child.

Chase Albert Lein, 32, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty to felony vehicular assault and felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury earlier this year.

On April 10, 2024, he admitted to driving under the influence. That day, he ran a red light and crashed into another car at the intersection of Chambers Road and Mainstreet in Parker, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The other car was carrying three people, including a 12-year-old who was ejected. He had a fractured skull and his sister had severe spinal injuries. Their mother had internal injuries, the district attorney's office said.

Denver7 Traffic Elbert County man pleads guilty to charges in DUI crash in Parker that injured 3 Stephanie Butzer

During sentencing, Diane Lampasona, the mother who was injured in the crash, said she forgives Lein.

“I don’t think he’s a monster. We all make mistakes in life, and we have to face the consequences. I pray for him,” she said.

“The defendant chose to drink and drive in broad daylight and a young family nearly paid the ultimate price for his selfish actions,” said Deputy DA Joe Ratner during sentencing. “There will be no tolerance for that in Douglas County.”

In response to the sentencing, DA George Brauchler said, “The only response society can have is to take away as much freedom as we can from those who hurt us while driving drunk.”