Elbert County man pleads guilty to charges in DUI crash in Parker that injured 3 people, including a child

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man faces at least two decades in prison after he pleaded guilty in connection with a DUI crash in Parker that injured three people.

Chase Albert Lein, 32, of Elbert County, pleaded guilty to felony vehicular assault and felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

On April 10, 2024, he admitted to driving under the influence. That day, he ran a red light and crashed into another car at the intersection of Chambers Road and Mainstreet in Parker, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.



The other car was carrying three people, including a 12-year-old who was ejected. He had a fractured skull and his sister had severe spinal injuries. Their mother had internal injuries, the district attorney's office said.

Lein faces 20 to 25 years in prison. His sentencing is set for June 2.

“The defendant chose to drink and drive in broad daylight and a young family nearly paid the ultimate price for his selfish actions,” said Deputy District Attorney Joe Ratner. “There will be no tolerance for that in Douglas County.”

In Colorado, you can dial *CSP (*277) to report an impaired driver on the roads.