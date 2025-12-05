Denver police officer arrested on suspicion of assault related to domestic violence report, spokesperson says

DENVER — A Denver police officer was arrested on suspicion of assault related to a domestic violence disturbance, a department spokesperson said in a news release Thursday.

Few details about the incident involving Denver Police Officer Cody Haggard were immediately available, with officials only saying Haggard was arrested in Arvada on Wednesday for investigation of simple assault.

“Due to the offense being a misdemeanor, Haggard was placed in an off-line assignment and will remain in that role while the case makes its way through the judicial process,” the spokesperson said.

Police said an administrative review of the incident “will begin once the criminal case is adjudicated, and that process includes the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor, a civilian oversight agency.”

The spokesperson said that because the criminal investigation is being handled by the Arvada Police, DPD was unable to comment further on the case.

Haggard has been with DPD since 2024 and was most recently assigned to District Four patrol, according to the release.

This latest arrest marks the third time a law enforcement officer in the Denver metro has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence over the past several weeks.

On Monday, an Aurora police officer was fired and charged with assault following a domestic violence arrest in Westminster last week. In November, an Aurora police sergeant was arrested and charged with domestic violence after the officer and their romantic partner got involved in an argument over their relationship.