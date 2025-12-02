Aurora police officer fired, charged with assault after domestic violence arrest

AURORA, Colo. — A police officer in Aurora was fired and charged with assault and prohibited use of a weapon following a domestic violence arrest last week, according to a spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department.

Former Officer Philip Sullivan was arrested Wednesday night at his home in Westminster on several misdemeanor charges, including third-degree assault, harassment, obstruction, resisting arrest, failure to leave a premise and prohibited use of a weapon.

The spokesperson said Sullivan had been with the department since January of this year.

Both the Aurora and Westminster police departments are conducting internal investigations into Sullivan, the spokesperson added.

“The charges and behavior alleged in this case are extremely troubling and run counter to the values of the Aurora Police Department,” said Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain in a prepared statement. “We have zero tolerance for conduct that undermines public trust and victimizes others.”

Sullivan’s arrest is the second alleging domestic violence by an Aurora police officer in as many months.

In November, an Aurora police sergeant was arrested and charged with domestic violence after the officer and their romantic partner got involved in an argument over their relationship.