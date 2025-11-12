Aurora police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges after fight with girlfriend, affidavit shows

AURORA, Colo. — An arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 Tuesday is shedding more light on the arrest of an Aurora police sergeant who was charged with domestic violence earlier this month.

Arresting documents show Aurora police responded to a home on E. Union Place in Aurora on Nov. 5 on a report of a domestic violence incident that had just taken place.

There, responding officers spoke with APD sergeant Matthew Schlauger, 34, and the victim of the alleged crime. After police interviews with both, officers learned the couple got in an argument over their relationship when Schlauger reportedly took his girlfriend’s phone and refused to give it back before walking away to their bedroom.

“While in the bedroom, a physical altercation took place where [the victim] elbowed Schlauger causing his nose to bleed,” the affidavit states.

Arresting documents show the APD sergeant denied ever taking her phone and said his girlfriend elbowed him in the nose by accident “after she jumped on his back while in the bedroom.”

But the victim told police that Schlauger followed her downstairs after she tried to leave their bedroom and “a struggle took place again over [the victim’s] phone,” according to the affidavit.

“During the struggle, Schlauger grabbed [the victim] several times twisting her left hand causing her pain and breaking several of her nails,” the affidavit states.

Her statements were later confirmed by police, who found “broken parts of nails at the base of the staircase” when canvassing their home while they investigated the alleged crime.

“While in the bedroom, we noted small amounts of blood spatter in the carpet near the door and large amount of blood was on the center of the bed sheets on the foot end,” the affidavit states.

Police arrested Schlauger on one count of domestic violence, one count of third-degree assault and second-degree criminal tampering – all misdemeanors.

He was held at the Arapahoe County Detentions Facility until he appeared before a judge, where he has given a personal recognizance bond.