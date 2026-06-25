Denver police arrest 18-year-old in connection with fatal shooting at Russell Square Park in April

DENVER — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Russell Square Park on N. Vine Street this past spring.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) announced that Dazirius Wilford, 18, was identified as a suspect after Pharrow Ware, 18, was killed in the April 5 shooting. Wilford was arrested on Wednesday and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine formal charges.

DPD said the arrest affidavit is sealed due to the ongoing investigation.

Denver7 Memorial at Russell Square Park

This shooting happened around 6 p.m. on April 5. Officers with DPD responded to the park and found two injured people. Both were transported to a hospital. A 43-year-old woman died shortly afterward and Pharrow Ware remained in critical condition before he also died, police said. Family identified the woman as Sharon Ware.

DPD's investigation found that the two victims had been at a family gathering when there was an exchange of gunfire between one person at the gathering and a passing vehicle.

In mid-April, Denver7 spoke with the mother of the 18-year-old, who said she wants him remembered for more than just the tragedy that took his life.

Denver communities uniting with a common goal after shootings

About four hours after the shooting, investigators found the suspect vehicle had been abandoned. The car had been stolen.

Police identified the person who had shot at the car from the park as a 34-year-old man. DPD believes he shot Sharon Ware while returning gunfire. The Denver District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge the man "due to no reasonable likelihood of conviction." The office and DPD are deciding if other charges against this man are appropriate. He has not been identified.