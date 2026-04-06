Woman dies, second person injured in Denver shooting on N. Vine Street

DENVER — One person died and another was injured in a shooting on N. Vine Street on Sunday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting happened near the intersection of E. 37th Ave. and York Street around 6:46 p.m. Sunday, DPD said. When Denver police officers arrived at the scene of the reported shooting, two people were found injured. They were both taken to a nearby hospital.

One of the victims, an adult woman, was later pronounced dead, according to DPD.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).