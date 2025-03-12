Denver man who killed girlfriend after repeatedly shooting her at close range gets 60 years in prison

DENVER — A man in Denver who pleaded guilty to the murder of his longtime girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Clemente Flores-Hernandez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault for the murder of 44-year-old Karol Bedoya at her home in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 24, 2023, Bedoya was sitting on her couch watching television next to her 2-year-old grandson when Flores-Hernandez shot her four times at close range.

After hearing the gunshots, Bedoya’s adult son ran up from the basement and was met by Flores-Hernandez coming towards him with the gun. The two men engaged in a physical struggle and Flores-Hernandez strangled Ms. Bedoya’s son until he collapsed, according to court documents.

Flores-Hernandez then abducted the 2-year-old boy, put him in his car and fled. The Colorado State Patrol, along with deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested him after a high-speed chase near Strasburg, located roughly 30 miles east of Denver.

The 2-year-old boy was found unharmed.

“Karol Bedoya’s murder is yet another terrible reminder of the tragic toll domestic violence takes on our community and our families,” said Denver District Attorney John Walsh. “We hope that today’s guilty plea and sentence provide some measure of comfort to Karol’s family and friends.”