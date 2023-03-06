Watch Now
Montbello community gathers for a vigil to remember woman killed in domestic dispute

Karol Ximena Bedoya, 44, was shot and killed during a domestic dispute at her home on Feb. 24
The Montbello community in Denver is mourning the loss of a woman who was shot and killed at her home during a domestic dispute
Posted at 6:34 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 08:34:05-05

DENVER — The Montbello community is in mourning after gun violence in the Denver metro claimed another life in just nearly two weeks ago.

Loved ones gathered for a vigil Sunday to remember 44-year-old Karol Ximena Beyoda, who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Feb. 24.

Police said Bedoya was shot near 46th Ave and Durham Court. Officials say her boyfriend, Clemente Flores-Hernandez, then took her 2-year-old grandson and led police on a chase along I-70 that ended near Strasburg.

The child was not hurt and police arrested Flores-Hernandez. He is facing murder and kidnapping charges.

Family members described Bedoya as someone who was always laughing, smiling and had a lot of friends, adding that she was a soccer mom and she and her kids loved playing the sport together.

"She loved soccer, the kids; she was soccer mom in every way you can think of," said Rodrigo Anguiano, Bedoya's brother-in-law.

The woman's sister as well as her brother-in-law, Elyana Bedoya and Rodrigo Anguiano, spoke with Denver7 at the vigil.

“It’s difficult to identify violence in a home, people like her, she didn’t tell us what was going on. She would tell us she was tired, struggling cause of money, never told us, 'I’m scared, I’m afraid, I’m a victim,'” said Anguiano.

They said the father of Bedoya's children's hasn't been involved in their lives, the only father figure they had was Flores-Hernandez, who is the suspect in the deadly shooting.

Relatives are now coming together to support Bedoya's four children.

"They don’t have a parent left, it's just us now. What we’re looking for is to be able to maintain what the kids need," added Anguiano.

They've launched a GoFundMe to raise money to help support them.

“Everyone that can hear us and see us: Try to support your family and be there because you never know, we need to pay attention to loved ones," he added.

If you'd like to help, click here.

