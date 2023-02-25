Watch Now
Suspect in deadly Denver shooting arrested near Strasburg after pursuit

A 2-year-old was inside the vehicle during the pursuit, according to Colorado State Patrol.
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:37 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 23:55:16-05

DENVER — The suspect in a deadly Denver shooting was arrested near Strasburg after a pursuit, according to the Denver Police Department.

The incident happened sometime Friday evening in the 4700 block of Durham Court.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Denver police. Their identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a later time.

The suspect was arrested with the help of the Adams County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol near Strasburg after a pursuit, Denver PD said in a tweet.

CSP told Denver7 the vehicle crashed after the sheriff's office deployed a stop stick.

A 2-year-old was inside the vehicle during the pursuit, according to CSP. The child was not injured. Their relation to the suspect is not known at this time.

The driver was injured, CSP said, but their exact injuries are not known.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story.

