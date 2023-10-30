Death of Fort Collins man near Horsetooth Reservoir being investigated as a potential homicide

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – The death of a Fort Collins man whose body was found on a trail near Horsetooth Reservoir last month is now being investigated as a homicide, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Paul Gallenstein’s lifeless body was found by first responders on the Foothills Trail near Horsetooth Reservoir the morning of Sept. 10. An autopsy found his cause of death was from a gunshot wound, but his manner of death remained under investigation.

That all changed Monday, when “after an extensive forensic analysis,” deputies ruled his death as a potential homicide.

“Our job is to follow the evidence in order to find the truth and help families seek justice,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. “We cannot afford to speculate or assume, especially in a case like this.”

Along with Monday’s announcement, the sheriff’s office said the Gallenstein family was also offering a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to “the resolution of this case.”

“We know there is someone out there that knows what happened to Paul on Reservoir Ridge, and we beg that they come forward with information that will solve this case,” the family said in a statement as they requested privacy to deal with Gallenstein’s loss.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information about this incident, or who was near the Foothills Trail at Reservoir Ridge between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. on September 10, 2023. People may provide info via the LCSO tipline at 970-498-7331 or visit https://www.larimer.gov/sheriff/gallenstein.

“Our investigators have been working hard to gain a better understanding of what happened to Paul,” said Sheriff Feyen. “Someone out there has information that will help bring closure to the Gallenstein family, and we need them to come forward.”

