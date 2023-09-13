Watch Now
Investigators seek leads in "suspicious death" of Fort Collins man found along Foothills Trail

Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 13, 2023
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators looking into the death of a Fort Collins man near Horsetooth Reservoir are seeking the public’s help for any leads.

Larimer County Sheriff’s official called the death of Paul Gallenstein, 64, “suspicious” and the details of his death are under investigation.

At around 10:15 a.m. on September 10, the sheriff’s office said it received a report of a person found lying on the Foothills Trail near the reservoir. Emergency responders pronounced Gallenstein dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Larimer County investigators shared a photo of Gallenstein and are asking anyone who might have been near the Foothills Trail on the morning of September 10 and have any information to contact sheriff’s investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174.

There were no other details released.

Anyone with information can also contact investigators anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

