Crash involves driver of reportedly stolen vehicle traveling 91 mph in 55 mph zone on Santa Fe Drive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A crash Wednesday morning involved the driver of a reportedly stolen vehicle taking a turn at Santa Fe Drive and Dartmouth Avenue at 91 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the Englewood Police Department.

Around 4:08 a.m., Engelwood police tried to conduct a traffic stop of a truck driver who was allegedly speeding. The driver tried to make a right-hand turn from Santa Fe onto Dartmouth, losing control and striking a light pole. The traffic light at the intersection was unaffected, Englewood police said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment for their injuries from the crash. When the driver is released, the suspect will be taken to the Arapahoe County Jail.

The preliminary Englewood police investigation found the truck involved in the crash was stolen, and the driver had an active warrant out for their arrest.