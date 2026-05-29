DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A convicted child predator who fled the state prior to a court hearing in March was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison Friday.

Jorge Campos, 42, was sentenced in Douglas County Court to 20 years for each of the 5 counts of sexual assault on a child for which he was convicted. The sentence will run consecutively.

Campos, an undocumented immigrant, repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend’s daughter from 2021 to 2023 at her home. The abuse began when the victim was just 11 years old, Douglas County prosecutors said.

Convicted child predator in Douglas County gets 100 years to life in prison

He was originally arrested in May of 2024 following a report of the assault to police and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor pending future court hearings.

Following a four-day trial in Douglas County Court in late March, Campos was set to appear in court for a sentencing hearing but failed to show up, according to prosecutors.

Authorities later discovered his court-ordered ankle monitor discarded in a dumpster near his home, which prompted prosecutors to issue BOLO alert for Campos.

Prosecutors said a Denver television viewer recognized Campos aboard a bus heading to Mexico, and deputies in Douglas County were able to coordinate with New Mexico law enforcement to capture him.

Campos was arrested him at a gas station about 20 miles from the Mexican border in New Mexico just a few days after alerting the public that a criminal was on the loose.

“The bravery this young woman demonstrated cannot be overstated,” Deputy District Attorney Brynn Chase said in a prepared statement. “Because of her courage, a dangerous predator will spend years behind bars, and other victims may now find the strength to speak up as well.”