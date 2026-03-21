Castle Rock man convicted of child sexual assault is on the run, DA says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a child is on the run after skipping court Friday, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's office said in a release.

Now, officials say they are seeking the public's help to find 45-year-old Jorge Alberto Campos.

The release said officials found his ankle monitor near a dumpster after he failed to appear in court.

Campos was found guilty Friday on five counts of sexual abuse on a child as part of a pattern of abuse for repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend's daughter beginning when she was 11 years old, according to the release.

He faces up to life in prison. The release said his sentencing will be set "when/if" he is back in custody.

“There is a child rapist on the loose in our community. This gutless predator not only preyed upon a child-a courageous child-but then fled from accountability,” District Attorney George Brauchler said in the release. “We want him back so he can serve out the lengthy prison sentence he has earned. Campos is a coward. Please help us get him back where he belongs.”