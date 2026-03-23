Convicted child predator who fled Douglas County prior to sentencing back in custody

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A convicted child predator who fled Douglas County prior to sentencing is now back in custody, a spokesperson for the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's office said in a news release.

Jorge Campos, 45, was scheduled to appear in Douglas County court Friday for sentencing following his conviction on five counts of sexual assault on a child. Prosecutors said later that day that Campos removed his ankle monitor and fled before his scheduled court appearance.

New Mexico State Patrol on Saturday then shared information with Douglas County, showing Campos leaving a hotel in a small town in the state.

New Mexico State Patrol

“Over the weekend, Campos was located and arrested approximately 20 miles from the Mexican border after a Denver-area viewer recognized him from news coverage and called 9-1-1 upon seeing him board a bus headed toward Mexico,” said 23rd District Attorney’s Office spokesman Tom Mustin.

Prosecutors found Campos guilty on the crimes for repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend's daughter beginning when she was 11 years old, according to Mustin.

He originally faced up to life in prison for the child sex assault counts. It’s unclear what new charges will be added to his sentencing after fleeing a scheduled court appearance.