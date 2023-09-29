Colorado State Parole officer killed in hit-and-run crash identified as Christine Guerin Sandoval

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado state parole officer who was struck and killed by a suspect while attempting to serve a warrant was identified as Christine Guerin Sandoval during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Sandoval along with two other Colorado State Parole officers were attempting to make contact with suspect Justin Andrew Kula, 41,near the intersection of North Spruce Street and West Bijou Street in Colorado Springs.

“Upon arrival our officers determined that three parole officers had attempted to contact a suspect who was known to them in the parking lot of a business at that intersection,” said Ira Cronin, Colorado Springs Police Department Public Relations Manager. “While attempting to flee, the suspect struck two of the parole officers with his vehicle and then fled the location.”

The two parole officers were transported to UC Health Memorial Central where officer Sandoval died and the second officer, who was not identified in Friday’s press briefing, was released from the hospital.

"Christine was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a wife, she was a protector" said Moses 'Andre' Stancil, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Corrections. "Christine took an oath and that oath was to protect the citizens of Colorado and she lost her life doing just that."

A Blue Alert was issued for the suspect and vehicle. Law enforcement on Friday credited the public’s response to that alert with helping to locate Kula.

“As a result of the Blue Alert, multiple community members contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department reporting the location of the suspect vehicle,” said Cronin.Kula was apprehended by law enforcement without incident in the 400 block of Glen View Court in Colorado following a shelter-in-place alert. Investigators said an arrest warrant for multiple alleged crimes including manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and third-degree assault on a peace officer.

Joe Roybal, the El Paso County Sheriff, released this statement following the death of the Colorado state parole officer's death:

With a heavy heart, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office joins all of Colorado in mourning the fallen Colorado Division of Adult Parole Officer's tragic, senseless death. Our prayers are with the Officer’s family and with the second Officer who was injured during the incident, as well.

Members of law enforcement bravely run toward the danger and make unbelievable sacrifices so we can live in a safer world. As a law enforcement family, we mourn this loss and offer our prayers and unconditional support as they navigate through this unthinkable situation.

