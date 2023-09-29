Blue Alert issued for driver who hit two parole officers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Blue Alert has been issued for a driver who hit two parole officers in Colorado Springs.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Bijou Street and North Spruce Street around 3:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving pedestrians. The two pedestrians were parole officers, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. One of the officers was seriously injured, according to CSPD.

A Blue Alert was issued for Justin Andrew Kula, 41. A Blue Alert is used to alert the public regarding "imminent danger posed by a suspect(s) who has killed or seriously injured a peace officer," according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Kula is 5 feet 7 inches and 240 pounds with balding brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a charcoal Lexus RX 330 with Colorado license plate CDA346. The vehicle also has a trailer hitch attached to it.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information on Kula's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CSPD 719-444-700.