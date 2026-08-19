Aurora police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed cyclist

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 53-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old cyclist Arthur Williams last month.

Jamie Gardner turned himself in Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He was later released on a $50,000 bond.

Police said the crash occurred shortly after midnight on July 27 near S. Powhaton Road and E. Jewell Avenue. Williams' body was not discovered until the following morning, when a passing motorist stopped to check on him and called police.

According to investigators, Gardner, driving a Subaru Outback, allegedly struck and killed Williams and then fled the scene.

Police said that, with no witnesses or clear timeline, investigators relied on evidence from the scene to identify the Subaru as a vehicle of interest and released images to seek public assistance.

Detectives later used Flock Safety camera footage to track the damaged Subaru leaving a nearby subdivision the morning after the crash. The footage captured the vehicle's license plate, allowing investigators to identify Gardner as the driver.

In a statement, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain credited the camera technology with helping investigators identify the suspect.

“I cannot stress enough how invaluable technology is in police work, particularly to bring justice for families and closure in cases,” Chamberlain said. “The utilization of Flock in this investigation not only gave the victim a voice, but it also allowed us to identify a vehicle and a driver and ultimately provide answers to the family about what happened to their son. We must remember that is what we are always working for: the victims and their families.”

