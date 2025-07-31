Cyclist killed after being struck in southwest Aurora; speed and alcohol believed to be factors, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A driver could face charges after police said they fatally struck a bicyclist in southwest Aurora early Thursday morning

Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the area S. Havana Street near the intersection with E. Exposition Avenue on reports of a crash.

At the scene, police were able to determine that a 28-year-old male cyclist was crossing Havana from west to east outside the crosswalk when he was hit by a GMC Yukon which was going north in the third lane of Havana.

The cyclist was declared dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, police said in a news release.

Charges to the driver are pending investigation.