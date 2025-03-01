Aurora man found guilty in deadly Parker hit-and-run from 2023

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — An Aurora man was found guilty in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Parker in 2023.

A jury on Thursday found 46-year-old Tory Conyers guilty of vehicular homicide, hit and run causing death, eluding a peace officer, theft, and reckless driving for the Aug. 21, 2023, hit-and-run that followed a shoplifting incident at a Walmart.

Prosecutors said Conyers was seen on surveillance video stealing a cart full of items from a Wal-Mart in Parker and after a tip from a witness, police chased Conyers to try and stop him, but were unsuccessful.

At the corner of Parker Rd. and Lincoln, they said, Conyers ran a red light and struck a truck, killing 51-year-old pedestrian Jossy Fernando Pinto.

“Tory Conyers chose to spend his day stealing from local businesses, then fled law enforcement before tragically striking and killing an innocent man. His reckless actions ended with him fleeing the scene, but justice was served in his conviction,” said Deputy DA Jon Steinberg with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Conyers was later arrested after the public provided crucial tips, prosecutor said.

“This conviction was secured thanks to the critical information provided by our community. Without their support and collaboration with the Parker Police Department, this defendant would not have been identified, apprehended, and held accountable,” said Deputy DA Chandler Neumann.

Sentencing will take place May 12. Conyers faces up to 18 years in prison.