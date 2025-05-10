1 person wounded in downtown Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting in downtown Denver early Saturday morning that left one person hospitalized.
It happened near McGregor Square on 19th and Wazee streets, according to a 2:21 a.m. X post from the Denver Police Department.
Police provided very few details but said one person was transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.
No arrests were reported.
