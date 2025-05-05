Watch Now
Three people hospitalized with injuries from shooting on Market Street Sunday night, Denver police say

Three people were hospitalized with injuries from a shooting on Market Street Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.
DENVER — Three people were hospitalized with injuries from a shooting on Market Street Sunday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

It happened Sunday night near Coors Field around 9 p.m. DPD said all of the victims are expected to recover.

Denver police are working to put together information about a suspect behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the circumstances leading to the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

