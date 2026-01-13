Armed carjacking suspect shot, wounded by Douglas County deputies during chase

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An armed carjacking suspect was shot and wounded by Douglas County deputies during a high-speed chase Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy, who was struck by the suspect's vehicle, sustained minor injuries.

The incident began around 8 p.m. after Arapahoe County deputies reported an armed carjacking at S. Broadway and E. Panama Drive, notifying Douglas County that the suspect was entering their area.

Responding to the alert, Douglas County deputies converged on County Line Road and Colorado Boulevard. They quickly located the suspect vehicle and attempted a stop, but the suspect fled, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the ensuing pursuit through Highlands Ranch, the sheriff’s office said the suspect rammed a patrol vehicle and opened fire.

After deputies returned fire, injuring the suspect, officers arrested a passenger in the suspect vehicle on outstanding warrants. The suspect was then taken to a hospital. His name or condition has not been released.

The injured deputy was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

Littleton Police now leads the active investigation.