Alleged serial baggage thief targeting DIA for months, Denver police say

DENVER — Denver police are seeking the public’s help in locating an alleged serial baggage thief who has been targeting Denver International Airport for the past five months.

Police said the man had stolen several suitcases from traveling passengers who arrived at DIA between June 2025 and October 2025.

Police first released information on the suspect last month, detailing a July theft from carousel 12.

On Sunday, police released additional photos of the suspect in the hope that the public could help identify him.

According to the Denver Police Department, there have been more than 40 incidents of luggage theft at DIA since the beginning of this year.

It's unclear how many are linked to this suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.