Have you seen this man? Denver police looking for alleged DIA baggage thief

DENVER —Baggage theft at Denver International Airport isn’t all that infrequent, based on the number of incidents reported by police, including a July theft that police announced on Monday.

Police are seeking a man who allegedly stole baggage from the airport on July 24.

The man took the baggage from carousel 12 at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Images of the suspect released Monday show the man riding down an escalator with luggage.

It appears the suspect has tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.