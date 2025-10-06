Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Have you seen this man? Denver police looking for alleged DIA baggage thief

luggage theif.png
Denver police
luggage theif.png
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 6, 11am
Posted

DENVER —Baggage theft at Denver International Airport isn’t all that infrequent, based on the number of incidents reported by police, including a July theft that police announced on Monday.

Police are seeking a man who allegedly stole baggage from the airport on July 24.

The man took the baggage from carousel 12 at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to police.

dia baggage thieves.png

Crime

Denver police looking for a pair of DIA baggage thieves

Robert Garrison

Images of the suspect released Monday show the man riding down an escalator with luggage.

It appears the suspect has tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

What stories need to be heard in Fort Collins?