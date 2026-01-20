Affidavit paints troubling picture in death of Denver toddler

DENVER — A newly released affidavit is shedding a troubling new light on a first-degree murder case involving the death of a 2-year-old girl in Denver.

Nicolas J. Stout, 38, was arrested Sunday evening in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s daughter, 2-year-old Valkyrie Erickson, who was found unresponsive early Sunday at a home in the 100 block of S. Vrain Street and pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the cause of Valkyrie’s death have yet to be released. However, the court documents state that Stout blamed the child’s injuries on a fall, despite witnesses telling police that the suspect was allegedly aggressive toward the child and often heard "smacking sounds coming from the bedroom.”

According to the affidavit, Valkyrie’s mother, Melissa Wayne, and Stout claimed Valkyrie had fallen while jumping on the bed on Saturday. Stout told police that he later went to get cigarettes around midnight, returned to find her crying, but she went back to sleep. She was found unresponsive the next morning.

“Melissa also told officers that when the baby was jumping on the bed and fell off, she fell between the wall and the bed, and that the baby had an injury to her mouth and bruising on her head and face that Melissa believed to be from the fall. Officers on scene indicated there is about a six-inch gap between the bed and the wall in the bedroom where Melissa, Nicolas, and Valkyrie sleep,” the affidavit said.

Police said in the documents that while on scene, officers spoke with a man who had been living at the home for about a week. He told them he “heard [Stout] frequently yelling at the child and slapping noises coming from the bedroom where Valkyrie stays with Melissa and Nicolas.”

During police interviews, investigators told the suspect that officers observed “bloody towels/rags and wipes that were in the trash can inside of the house. There was also a bloody hand print against the wall,” the affidavit said. However, Stout claimed the blood evidence recovered from the scene was from the child’s bloody lip sustained during Saturday’s fall.

But police said the injuries to Valkyrie’s body were too significant to have been produced by a fall. The document describes the victim’s condition, stating, “Detective THOMAS also indicated that the victim, Valkyrie ERICKSON, had multiple injuries to her body, to include bruising all over her body which appeared to be in various stages of healing, a raised bump on the right side of her forehead, indentations on top of her head, pattern bruises on her back.”

According to the affidavit, Wayne told police that Stout would repeatedly yell at Valkyrie about toileting and admitted that she witnessed Stout allegedly smack the victim at least twice the night before her death. Other residents in the home characterized Nicolas as “short-fused,” “hot-headed,” “unpredictable,” and aggressive.

During police interviews, Stout denied that he had abused the child and maintained that the injuries were from an accidental fall while he was asleep.

Stout is facing charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. The suspect was denied bond during his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

According to criminal records pulled by Denver7, Stout previously pleaded guilty in Denver County Court to kidnapping in 2005 and received five years of intensive probation. Seven years later, Stout pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer in Denver after charges of burglary, arson, and weapons possession by a prior offender were dismissed.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.