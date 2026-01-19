DENVER — The death of a 2-year-old on Sunday is under investigation as a homicide, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Police were called to a home off S. Vrain Street in Denver Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive toddler. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPD.

Nicholas Stout, 38, faces charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in relation to the case, DPD said Sunday.

There were no other victims. Stout was arrested Sunday afternoon, DPD told Denver7, once investigators determined there was probable cause.

Denver police investigating death of a 2-year-old Sunday as a homicide

Stout will appear in Denver County Court Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.