7 wounded in overnight shootings in Denver and Aurora

DENVER — Seven people were victims of gunfire in two separate shootings in Denver and a double shooting in Aurora overnight Saturday.

Two people were shot in the 11700 block of E. Colfax Avenue just after midnight in Aurora. Two men were transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Suspect details in the Aurora shooting were not available.

In Denver, a shooting reported around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 20500 block of E 45th sent three people to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. No arrests were made.

About four hours later, Denver police reported a second shooting that wounded two people in the 16300 block of E. Green Valley Ranch Boulevard. Police said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. No suspect details were released.

The violent weekend in the Denver metro area included two other shootings in Denver early Saturday morning. One man was killed and a second person was wounded in those shootings.