1 dead, 3 wounded in string of violent crimes overnight in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings and a stabbing early Saturday morning. One person is dead and three others were wounded.

Two people were stabbed around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of S. Broadway, according to police. Details of what led up to the incident were not revealed.

The victims were transported to the hospital where at least one of the victims appears to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing. Booking information was not released.

The two unrelated shootings were reported by Denver police around 2:30 a.m.

The first shooting occurred in the 1300 block of E. 23rd Avenue and left one man dead. No arrests were made.

The second shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Fairplay Street in the city’s Montbello neighborhood.

One person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. Suspect information was not released.