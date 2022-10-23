2 arrested after juvenile shot, killed near DU campus in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver announced on Sunday the arrests of two men in connection with the shooting death of a juvenile male near the University of Denver campus early Saturday morning.

Emilio Gomez, 20, and Josiah Cruz, 18, were arrested after the juvenile victim was shot to death in the 2200 block of Buchtel Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Gomez is facing first-degree murder charges while Cruz is facing accessory to first-degree murder charges, according to police.

The circumstances that led up the shooting have not been revealed and are pending the release of an arrest affidavit.

The identity of the victim will be released by the medical examiner once next of kin notifications have been made.

Saturday's shooting is among three other separate shootings in Denver over the weekend, including a deadly house party shooting Saturday night in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court.