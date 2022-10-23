3 shot, 1 dead at Denver house party Saturday night

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting during a house party Saturday night that left one man dead and two others wounded.

The Denver Police Department reported the shooting on Twitter at 11:45 p.m. It happened in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in the city's Ruby Hill neighborhood.

Police said officers arriving on scene located one man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. Police have not released his identity.

Two other victims, two women, drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds and are expected to survive, the department said.

Police have made no arrests at this time and are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, police said in a release.

No suspect information was available. They are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or online.

This is the second deadly house party shooting that occurred in the Denver area over the weekend. One person was killed, and two others wounded during a shooting at a house party in the 100 block of E. 70th Avenue in Adams County early Sunday morning.