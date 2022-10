DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile male dead early Saturday morning.

The shooting was first reported by Denver police on Twitter at 2:26 a.m. Police later tweeted the juvenile had died.

It happened in the 2200 block of Buchtel Boulevard, near the University of Denver campus.

No arrests have been made and the circumstances that led up the shooting are still under investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.