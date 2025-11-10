2 arrested after Adams County Sheriff’s vehicle shot outside deadly house fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two suspects were arrested following a pursuit early Monday after allegedly shooting out a window of an Adams County Sheriff’s vehicle parked outside a deadly house fire.

The incident began around 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Bronco Road, where the house fire had occurred the previous morning.

Following the window being shot out, deputies quickly identified the suspect vehicle and began a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspects led deputies on a chase that concluded with a crash on southbound Interstate 25 near US 36.

As soon as the vehicle crashed, deputies immediately took the two unidentified suspects into custody.

After the arrest, deputies recovered a pellet gun from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The house fire on Bronco Road started early Sunday morning and claimed the lives of two people.

Firefighters also reported that a dog died in the fire.

Local 2 dead in early morning Adams County house fire Robert Garrison

Authorities have not released the identities of the two people killed in the fire, pending a coroner’s report on the official cause and manner of their deaths.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, at this time, there is no indication that the house fire and the shooting incident are connected.