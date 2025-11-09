Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 dead in early morning Adams County house fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people died in an early Sunday morning house fire in unincorporated Adams County.

According to Adams County Fire Rescue, the fire was reported at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Bronco Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the back of the home completely engulfed in flames, according to a post by Adams County Fire on X.

A dog also perished in the blaze, firefighters said.

The names of the two fatalities were not released pending a coroner’s report on the official cause and manner of their deaths.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

