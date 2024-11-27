Viewers raise $2,000 to help Denver 3rd grader provide Thanksgiving meals for the unhoused

DENVER — Generous Denver7 Gives viewers came together to help a 3rd grader in Denver in her mission to help the unhoused this Thanksgiving.

Earlier this month, we shared how Olive Diaz, 8, has been raising money to purchase turkeys for the Denver Rescue Mission for the past 5 years.

"I saw people don’t have any food and I thought I should do this because I really love doing that," she told Denver7 at the time.

Diaz said her parents and little sister, Violet, 4, also help with the efforts every year.

After that story aired, donations poured in to support their cause. In all, Denver7 Gives viewers donated $2,000 to the fundraiser.

Thanks to those donations, Denver7 was able to take Olive and her family to Safeway where they purchased around 50 turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings to drop-off at the shelter.

Our partners at Safeway also pitched in by donating around $200 in additional food.

Diaz said it was a special moment to be able to share with her little sister.

"She’s feeling good, she looked excited and happy. The same thing, because she wanted to help a lot," she said.

All of the food was dropped off to the Denver Rescue Mission's food drive in downtown on Monday evening.

"I'm feeling really proud of myself and really happy," Diaz said. "Thank you guys so much."

