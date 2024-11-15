A Denver third-grader wants to make sure the unhoused have a warm Thanksgiving meal. Here's how you can help.

DENVER — A third-grader in Denver is working to make sure that communities most in need have a warm meal this Thanksgiving, and Denver7 Gives wants to help her on her quest.

Olive Diaz, 8, is collecting money to purchase turkeys for the Denver Rescue Mission. Diaz said her mission started back in 2020 — when she was just 4 years old and discovered there were several people experiencing homelessness in Denver.

"I saw people don’t have any food and I thought I should do this because I really love doing that," she said.

Diaz said her parents and little sister, Violet, 4, also joined in on the cause.

Diaz family

"I feel like... I think about it everyday and I love donating to the people, and I think [it] will make them feel better," she added.

This year, Diaz is hoping to raise enough money to purchase 100 turkeys to donate to the shelter.

Family of Olive Diaz

"I love it and it makes me really happy," Diaz said.

Denver7 is helping Olive raise the money through Denver7 Gives. Click here and select "Support Olivia's Turkey Drive 2024" in the drop-down menu.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

