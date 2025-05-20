Through Denver7 Gives fund, viewers step up to help Bennett family devastated by tornado

BENNETT, Colo. — When Denver7 first checked in with Victoria Katchen on Sunday, she said it was all still sinking in.

A tornado ripped through her and her husband's property, leaving them with next to nothing.

"Everything we loved and owned was in there. We're missing vehicles, [my husband's] race cars are gone. Everything is just gone," said Katchen right after the storm hit.

On Monday morning, the long clean-up began.

"It's overwhelming, it's devastating, all of the damage," she said.

Their house has been condemned, meaning they are not able to go inside and collect their belongings. It's hard for them to know where to even begin, so they're starting where they can.

"This was my chicken coop. I had eight chickens, we found six," Katchen said of Monday's clean-up project.

In less than 24 hours, generous Denver7 viewers raised money for the Katchens and other families impacted by the tornado through the Denver7 Gives Fund.

"This is something we can actually clean up because we're not supposed to do much until the insurance people come out. If the chickens keep running around without a place to live, they're going to get ate by a coyote," Katchen said. "Channel 7's viewers are generously going to help me buy a new chicken coop for my chickens."



Denver7 is committed to helping our Colorado neighbors on the long road to recovery. If you’d like to donate and help, click here to support the Denver7 Gives campaign. Your contributions are tax-deductible, and every dollar goes to the victims.

With help from the folks at the local Tractor Supply Co., which offered Katchen a discount, and Denver7 Gives funds, Katchen received a brand new chicken coop. It gave this family one less thing to worry about as they were forced to start all over.

"It feels really good. Thank you. The chickens thank you, too," Katchen said.

If you are a victim of the tornadoes or know someone who might need some relief funds for their immediate needs, please email Denver7 at newstips@denver7.com.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌