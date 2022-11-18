New Song Church receives Thanksgiving meals shopping spree thanks to Denver7 Gives

DENVER — New Song Church and Ministries in North Denver will host a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 19 at noon.

“I just want to get the word out there to those who are struggling and to families who are in need that there is a place that they can come and we are going to do our very best to meet the need and supply those families who really need it,” New Song Church Pastor Ryan Fontenot said.

But Fontenot said this year’s economy has presented a few challenges.

“As with everything, there’s a challenge of having supply for outreach in this season especially for churches and nonprofit organization,” Fontenot said.

Denver7 Gives decided to step in and help New Song serve as many families as possible this Thanksgiving.

Through generous viewer donations, Fontenot was taken on a shopping trip at Safeway on Thornton Parkway to buy Thanksgiving meal items ahead of the turkey giveaway.

New Song Church received dozens of turkeys, hams, and canned goods.

“We’re just extremely grateful and thankful for all the generous kind donations that you guys are helping us out with,” Fontenot said. “We just want to really say thank you for all the kindness, support, the prayers donations, and everything you guys have done to help us meet the needs of the community this year.”

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community. Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌