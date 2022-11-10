New Song Church in northwest Denver to host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

DENVER - This Thanksgiving, New Song Church Ministries in northwest Denver will hold a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

“This is an event that we do annually. We minister to hundreds of families. We give away turkeys, food boxes, and we also give away coats, clothes and shoes to all of those families who are in need this holiday season,” New Song Church and Ministries lead pastor Ryan Fontenot said.

Fontenot said the church has hosted the giveaway for 30 years, and members are excited to continue the tradition in partnership with Denver Rescue Mission and Sherrelwood Elementary School.

“Community relationships, especially with nonprofit organizations and churches, are essential to our longevity, and so it's exciting that we have the partnership with Sherrelwood and Denver Rescue Mission,” Fontenot said.

Sherrelwood Elementary is hosting a canned food drive and will provide thousands of canned goods for the giveaway.

“I just want to get the word out there to those a who are struggling and to families who are in need that there is a place that they can come. And we are going to do our very best to meet the need and supply some help to those families who really need it,” Fontenot said.

To reserve a turkey or donate, click here.