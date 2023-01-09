Lakewood woman moves back in to new apartment thanks to donations from Denver7 Gives viewers

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood woman is preparing to move back into her apartment after a deadly fire last year, and the donations from Denver7 Gives viewers are giving her a new start.

The deadly fire that forced Ayonceé Hicks and her 1 year old son, Demarion, to jump out of a window back in October is always in her thoughts.

Now it’s time to move back in.

“I'm pretty messed up about having to go back there,” Hicks said.

The 21-year-old woman wishes she could move somewhere else but because her housing is subsidized she says she has no other option.

“They're offering us a bottom floor unit. So I kind of feel a little more safer,” she told Denver7.

Denver7 Gives is helping make sure Hicks and her son have everything they need with the help of our partners.

We took her furniture shopping at American Furniture Warehouse in Lakewood. The store donated $500 towards her new furniture.

Then, we headed to Walmart and filled four carts with everything she needs for her home.

Viewers have raised over $8,000 for Hicks and her little boy.

The memory of the fire may not go away any time soon but the donations are giving her new life.

“You guys literally been here every step of the way. You guys aren't just like, 'Oh, we're gonna get the story, get the donations going and call it a day. You guys have actually been here like, really helping, like, yeah. I don't...—it's like, I'm very thankful. I have no words,'” Hicks said.

