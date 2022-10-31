3 hospitalized following Lakewood apartment fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Lakewood early Monday morning.

West Metro Fire said the fire broke out at the Tiffany Square Apartments near W. 9th Avenue and Sheridan. It was under control as of 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters helped to evacuate residents. Some residents told Denver7 they did not hear any fire alarms, but heard somebody pounding on their door or smelled smoke. A few said they had to jump out of their windows.

West Metro Fire said three residents were injured and transported to a hospital.

Residents evacuated following Lakewood apartment fire

Several others have been displaced.

The apartment is on the Lakewood-Denver line.

Denver7 is working to learn more.