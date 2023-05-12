Idaho Springs senior center collects enough money for restoration project after Denver7 Gives shares story

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Joyce Maulis' pup Helena is a sucker for treats. It’s likely you'll see the pair sitting at the front desk when you walk in the entrance of Project Support Senior Center in downtown Idaho Springs.

The 90-year-old is one of 14 people who live in the center's low-cost senior living apartments.

“This place is so wonderful,” said Maulis.

Project Support reached out to Denver7 for help in its quest to restore the historic building's exterior to its original look.

Denver7 | Gives Idaho Springs senior center needs help restoring historic building's exterior Amy Wadas

The building was originally built with wood in 1886 before burning down. It was then rebuilt with brick.

The building's preservation will cost roughly $250,000, according to Project Support Board President Donna Kline. The state's historic preservation fund will help, but it won't cover the total cost.

“The state requires a 25% grant match, which, for our case, would be about $70,000,” Kline initially told Denver7.

The senior center had collected $60,000 before Denver7's originally story aired. Days later, an anonymous donor called in a huge donation.

“$10,000,” said Kline. “I sat down and took a deep breath because nothing like that has ever happened to me in my life."

Our Denver7 Gives viewers were also moved by Project Support's story and donated $3,000.

“It restores faith in people that they care and give,” said Kline. “We are now over the limit we need, and we have a little bit extra in case there are things we need to cover. Can't plan on everything.”

The money will keep the center going for years to come and provide affordable housing and other services for seniors who can't afford to live elsewhere.

“I’m on disability pay. I don’t make that much money. This was a godsend,” said resident John Barney.

“This money means so much to us. It really does,” said Maulis.

Kline said the state will officially sign off on the restoration project in December. Work won't begin until early 2024, and they have two years to complete the project under the grant.

