Generous Denver7 viewers donate money to help Colorado horse rescue that saved seemingly pregnant horses

AULT, Colo.— It's been close to a month since Denver7 asked you to help a Colorado woman who rescued three seemingly pregnant horses from a kill pen in Oklahoma. Since then, many of you donated your hard-earned money so these horses and their future foals can have the life they deserve.

Denver7 went back to the horse rescue to present Morgan Ryan, owner of MoJo Acres in Ault, with the money that was donated to our Denver7 Gives fund.

“All three girls are gaining weight, which has been a huge thing. They came in super skinny, and super skinny and pregnant is not good,” said Ryan. “They’re learning how to trust people, so they’re going through some basic training.”

Ryan said one of the horses recently lost her foal, but the other two horses are still likely expecting.

“The girl you can tell is really pregnant is probably about six months along. So, if our other girl is pregnant, she’s probably closer to four months along. Just not showing as much,” said Ryan.

Ryan’s love for horses is obvious. It’s a love that overcomes the cost of caring for them. She and her husband fund the rescue using their hard-earned money, which adds up fast.

But our generous Denver7 viewers delivered. Denver7 made the trek to Betz Farms in LaSalle to give Ryan a week’s worth of hay, which cost $330.

After that, Denver7 followed Ryan to her rescue and delivered two more checks. Viewers donated over $1,000 to help Ryan with vet bills.

“I never would’ve expected this. This is just so fantastic. People are willing to give their hard-earned money to somebody or horses they never met because it makes them feel something,” said Ryan.

It’s money that will help Ryan give these horses and their future foals the life they deserve, all while continuing to rescue horses for years to come.

“It’s extremely rewarding. I wouldn’t change it for anything,” said Ryan.

Ryan said the horses will stay at her rescue for at least the next year before they go to their forever homes.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌