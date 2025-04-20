Five Points neighbors in need enjoy Easter meal thanks to Denver7 Gives donors

DENVER — Rain or shine, you can guarantee Five Points resident Tara De La Fuente will feed those in need every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at Holy Trinity Church.

“We've never closed or canceled a dinner, so it's consistent,” she said. “We see people coming from all different directions just to come to the dinner at the church, and they know we're there, and they count on us.

She's been at it for almost five years. When Denver7 first met De La Fuente, she was dishing out meals from her car, the park, and the Holy Trinity Church.

“I'm working with multiple people, businesses, and community members. People come from Boulder County all the way to bring food and help serve,” she said.

It’s a community effort to continue serving those in need, and now, the generosity of Denver7 viewers is helping De La Fuente continue her mission.

Through the generosity of our viewers and Safeway stores, Denver7 got to accompany De La Fuente and some volunteers to Safeway to pay for food and supplies needed for a special Easter Sunday meal.

“We doubled our [chicken] order with this great donation to 100 pieces,” said De La Fuente. “I was screaming and crying all at the same time and super excited.”

Safeway also provided De La Fuente with $300 worth of gift cards to help provide meals for the community in the coming days.

The difference made by the community’s willingness to give back is evident when the food is distributed –

“You see the smiles on their face. You see the plates full. Every day is priceless,” said De La Fuente, “I just want to say thank you to everyone at Denver7, Safeway, all our partners, all our volunteers, and donors. Thank you so much. Happy Easter, and God bless.”