Family of four displaced after fire receives overwhelming support from Denver7 viewers

DENVER — It's been two weeks since a Denver family of four lost their home in a fire.

Since Denver7 first shared their story, Katrina Martinez says her family has been received an overwhelming amount of support from the community. It's been so much help that they're running out of space to put all of the donations they've received.

"Most of it is clothes and shoes, a lot of household things," said Martinez. "It all came from so many different people. We’re at my mom's, she has a basement, but we filled that up."

Martinez and her three children have been staying at her parents' house in Thornton while they search for new housing.

Several people have reached out to help the single mom and her three children — Adam Jr., 12, Amyrikal, 10 and Adias, 9 — get back on their feet.

"We’ve been getting so much love, so many people donating different things in different ways," Martinez said.

Earlier this month, the nonprofit, Clothes to Kids of Denver, gifted a shopping spree for the kids.

Denver7 Gives viewers have also raised nearly $20,000 through the Denver7 Gives Foundation. With that money, Denver7 took the family on a Walmart shopping spree so they could stock up on everyday essentials.

Mike's Stadium Sportscards also brought Adam in to replace his beloved card collection after hearing he lost his in the fire. The store donated around 5,000 Pokémon cards and 5,000 sports cards, plus several other items for the kids.

"I wanted to say thank you. I'm so thankful I got to recover my card collection plus more, and I'm really happy," said Adam.

Denver7 Gives donations helped the family purchase a storage shed and organizers to store all of the items they've received.

While the family works to find a new place to live, our generous viewers have helped them regain a sense of normalcy.

"I just wanna thank you with all my heart. I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. We all appreciate you guys helping us. It means the world to see smiles on my kids faces when they get the donations," added Martinez.

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌