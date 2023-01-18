Denver7 Gives viewers raise $16K for family displaced by fire

DENVER — A single mother and her three kids were left without a home in Denver over the weekend after it was destroyed by a fire.

Denver7 shared the family's story just a few days ago. The house where Katrina Martinez has been raising her kids — Adam Jr., 12, Amyrikal, 10 and Adias, 9 — for the past eight years is now gone after the fire Saturday afternoon.

Martinez believes it was caused by an electrical malfunction.

“I never thought I’d be in this situation. I’m really in shock," Martinez said.

Sunday, the family shared their hardships with Denver7.

"It was just flames bursting everywhere," Adam said." My siblings are completely shocked. I’m recovering from my burn."

Adam said he suffered burns on his ankle and arm while trying to help his family evacuate.

Now the family is getting help thanks to our generous Denver7 Gives viewers who have stepped up in a big way.

Tuesday, the four were able to get clothing, shoes, and everyday essentials just in time for the winter storm.

“I'm just really grateful and thankful," Martinez said.

She said she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support her family has received over the past few days.

The nonprofit, Clothes to Kids of Denver, reached out to Denver7, offering to take the family on a free shopping spree.

"After my house burned down, all my clothes were gone. And then after coming here, it filled my heart with joy, because I got to pick out whatever clothes," Adam said.

Martinez's 10-year-old daughter, Amyrikal also expressed her gratitude for all of the generosity.

"Thank you guys for helping us and giving us some clothes and shoes. That just really means a lot," she said.

That's not all. The family was also able to stock up on everyday essentials at Walmart.

"We definitely needed a bunch of personal hygiene items. They love to take baths," Martinez said. "We don't have any blankets or pillows. We're at my mom's, and I want them to feel comfortable."

This shopping spree is only the beginning. Viewers have raised around $16,000 and counting since the story first aired.

"This has been one of the hardest things that I've ever had to go through. I think that with the support from you guys, we are going to make it through. We're going to be happy again. We'll be comfortable again," Martinez said.

The family is temporarily staying with Martinez's parents while they find a new place to live.

