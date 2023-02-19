DENVER — Nearly two weeks ago, dozens of people lost their homes in a fire at a Denver apartment building near 33rd and Fillmore.

Two families — Diana Campos and her two children and a single mother of three, Melina Banuelos — lived at the Maple Apartment complex.

The two mothers had been friends and neighbors at the complex for over a decade. They are now getting a sense of normalcy back, thanks to generous Denver7 viewers.

Denver7 viewers help 2 families gain sense of normalcy after devastating fire

After Denver7 shared Melina Banuelos and Diana Campos' stories of hardship, viewers raised a little over $3,000 to help the two families.

Saturday, those donations were used to take the families on a Walmart shopping spree where they got clothing, shoes, toiletries and some toys for the children.

“I’m really happy and thankful," Diana Campos said.

Most importantly, viewers helped put smiles back on their faces after a difficult few weeks.

"I’m really thankful for everything. Thanks for helping me and my kids getting what we needed," Banuelos said.

Banuelos is temporarily staying with relatives while Campos is still staying in a hotel. Both families are still figuring out their next steps for long-term housing.

The two families said they're extremely thankful for everyone who donated to help them.

“I wanted to say thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It's really helpful and great to see our kids smiling again," Campos said. "It just makes us feel like everything is gonna be OK."

