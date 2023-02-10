Denver7 Gives: Help two mothers, their children who were displaced by Denver apartment fire

DENVER — Dozens of people are without their home after a fire broke out at the Maple Apartments near 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Monday.

Around 30 people were forced to evacuate on a moments notice, with no time to grab any of their belongings.

All 10 units are now inhabitable, and residents are staying in a hotel or with relatives.

From the outside, it's hard to see the devastation that's on the inside due to damage from the fire, smoke and water. Firefighters also had to tear through walls and ceilings to get the smoke out.

Denver7 spoke to two mothers, who were neighbors at the complex for over a decade.

Diana Campos lived there with her four children, and Melina Banuelos is a single mother of three. All of their children are between the ages of 4 and 17.

Both families are now forced to start over.

Campos said the hardest part is that her kids lost all of their belongings.

"We've lived here almost 10 years, so it's really rough. Like, it's really rough to see them lose everything," she told Denver7.

"It's been really difficult, especially not grabbing anything from inside," said Banuelos.

They're hoping the community can help with some of their immediate needs, like clothing and toiletries.

Neighbors from the complex are still figuring out what comes next.

"We’re still trying to figure that out. Hopefully we get placed together, just because we're going through this together, you know. But we're not too sure yet," said Campos.

