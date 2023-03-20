Denver7 viewers help remove fallen tree branch from home of man with disability

Aurora, Colo. - After being quoted $1,000 for the removal of a dead tree and fallen branch, Charles and Janet Gomez had to just let their property be obstructed for months. That is, until our Denver7 viewers stepped in to help.

The Aurora couple's home was almost impaled when their dead tree's massive branch nearly fell on their roof. It remained there for months, until Denver7 Gives paid Preservation Tree Care to come and remove the tree, free of charge, this past month.

Charles was born with spinal meningitis, and still takes the bus every week to his job at Wal-Mart. He says they would not have been able to afford that steep price.

"We think that [Denver7} is going above and beyond the call of duty, and helping the community," said Gomez.

In the above story, you can meet Charles and Janet, and see how happy they were to finally have their yard back.

